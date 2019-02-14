Hillary Clinton to Participate in Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee

by Jerome Jones

The former Secretary of State, U.S. Senator, and First Lady will be in Selma for the bridge crossing jubilee. She will participate in jubilee activities, but more importantly she will be there to voice her support for the Lift Our Vote 2020 initiative.

The initiative is aimed at having every American that can vote to be registered and at the polls in the year 2020. The Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee happens March 1st through 4th. The theme of the jubilee this year it “breaking barriers and building bridges to the beloved community.