It’s Looking Wet Over The Next Week

by Shane Butler

We’re entering into a rather active weather pattern for the next several days. Sunshine will be limited due to clouds and rain activity. Despite all that, temps will manage to reach the upper 60s to lower 70s for highs. This is due in part to warm southerly winds that will also be bringing in the moisture. We will have the chance for rain each day and eventually some thunderstorms around the middle of next week. At this point, we don’t think severe but that could definitely change over time. For now, the main concern will be the prolonged rain over the area. We could be looking at 3-5 inches of rainfall throughout next week. You’re gonna need to keep the rain gear handy!