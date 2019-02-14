Mostly Cloudy But Dry Valentine’s Day

by Ben Lang

After a bit of sun this morning, fairly thick clouds rolled into the state and likely stay around through this afternoon. They shouldn’t bring us any rain, so your Valentine’s day plans won’t be interrupted by anything falling from the sky. High today top out in the mid to upper 60s. Temperatures remain milder tonight thanks to the clouds, only falling into the low 50s. Friday looks mostly cloudy with spotty showers thanks to an approaching front. Temperatures warm into the low 70s by the afternoon. Friday night looks mild as well, with lows in the upper 50s.

Scattered showers continue into this weekend, and we may begin Saturday morning with some across the area as the front moves a little closer. The front likely stalls near the area, and temperatures warm into the 70s Saturday afternoon. Showers are possible at just about anytime through the remainder of the day and into Saturday night. Saturday night again stays mild, with lows near 60°. Some showers continue on Sunday, with a few storms possible as well. Those storms should remain sub-severe, but we’ll let you know if anything changes.

The wet weather pattern continues next week. Though it’s still hard to nail down when the most widespread/heavy rain will be, we’ll probably see some heavier bouts of it at times between next Monday and Thursday. Temperatures should be fairly warm, but that depends on where exactly surface boundaries are at a given time. We’ll see cooler temperatures to the north of them, and warmer temperatures to the south. For now, our forecast has highs in the 60s with lows in the 50s.