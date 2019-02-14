Sweet Water Schools Rank Among the Top 30 in State

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama newsroom–

Sweet Water High School and Sweet Water Middle School have each been recognized — as one of the Top 30 high schools — and one of the Top 30 middle schools — in the state of Alabama.

Sweet Water High School comes in at number twenty-two — while the middle school ranks 17th.

Superintendent Luke Hallmark says the high school has also received an A on its report card — for the second year in a row.

Hallmark credits teachers — students — and community support — for each school’s academic success.

“You don’t have to be educated in a multi-million dollar high school or elementary school, it’s the nuts and bolts inside a school that produce the product that we’re trying to produce,” said Hallmark.

“Just because you’re a school in the Black Belt doesn’t mean you can’t really perform well in the classroom.”

Sweet Water High School is part of the Marengo County School District.

The school will celebrate it’s 150th anniversary next year.