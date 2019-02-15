2-Night Wetumpka Benefit Concert to Help Tornado Victims

by Danielle Wallace

While people in Wetumpka continue to rebuild after last month’s tornado, one group of people is stepping in to help..

A 2-night benefit concert kicked off Friday night to help tornado victims.

The concert was at Range 231 in Wetumpka. It is just one of many ways people are helping after the tornado that destroyed homes, churches, and city buildings. The 2-night concert has a big line-up of local bands. It started at 7 pm Friday night, with acoustic acts followed by the several band’ s performances that started at 9 pm. The concert continues Saturday night at 7 pm. Admission is $25 at the door. All of the money from the concert goes to the Central Alabama Community Foundation for the tornado relief fund.

“When something happens, people talk about it for a week and people still don’t have a house, still don’t have a church – still destroyed so wherever it can go that can help,” says Ella Langley.

“A lot of people lost a lot and and one thing I keep on saying is, that it wasn’t a tragedy. It was a misfortune. Had we had one loss of life then we would be talking about tragedy. So what we have here is an opportunity to do what feels right,” says Brad Martin.

On Saturday, February 23rd at 10 am there will be a 5K run at Gold Star Park which also benefits the Wetumpka tornado relief fund.

You can still make donations to the Wetumpka tornado relief fund by clicking here.