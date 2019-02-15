Montgomery Born Nat King Cole

by Tim Lennox

The Nat King Cole Society will hold a celebration and scholarship fundraiser on March 17….the day he would have turned 100.

The house in which Cole was born is being preserved on the ASU campus, and work on exhibits telling his story are being prepared for the interior.

The March 17th event will be held at the Renaissance Convention Center downtown. More information by calling 334-312-9570.

Cole’s family moved to Chicago when he was about four years old.

HERE’s an interesting 1960 Zurick interview with Cole in Switzerland, five years before his death.