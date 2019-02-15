Morning Pledge: Macon East Academy-Ms. Powell’s Class Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Feb 15, 2019 11:12 AM CST by Alabama News Network Staff Today’s Morning Pledge, brought to you by ASE Credit Union, is presented by Ms. Powell’s 1st grade class at Macon East Academy. Categories: The Morning Pledge FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Posts Flu Cases Still on the Rise in Alabama Tuskegee PD Gets Grant for New Equipment Top Congress Democrats Plans to Oppose Trump’... Could the Alabama Democratic Party See a Change in...