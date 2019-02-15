Mostly Cloudy With Scattered Showers This Weekend

by Ben Lang

It’s a cloudy day across central and south Alabama, with some spotty light showers tracking west to east across the area. Temperatures remain mild in the 60s for this evening. We’ll continue to see some scattered showers through tonight. Lows only fall to around 60°. A front will be near the south half of the state Saturday morning, producing clouds and scattered showers to begin the day. The front may briefly pass to our south Saturday afternoon, which could temporarily clear some of the clouds. The front lifts back to our north Sunday as a warm front, leading to more scattered showers and possibly a few storms.

Highs on Saturday warm to around 70°. Lows Saturday night only fall to around 60°. Highs on Sunday afternoon rebound into the low 70s.

The wet weather pattern continues into next week. It won’t be raining everywhere at all times, but rain looks likely every day between Monday and Friday. We’ll probably see thunderstorms at times too, with the best chance for those Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week. Temperatures remain on the mild side, with highs ranging in the 60s to 70s depending on the day. Lows only fall into the 50s and 60s thanks to the mainly cloudy sky likely each night. Even as we head into early next weekend, we’ll still have a chance to see more rain.