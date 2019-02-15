Spotty Showers Today, Wetter Days Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: A surface front will approach our state from the north today and the day will be mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers, nothing really heavy or widespread. The day will be mild with a high in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Not much change Saturday as the front stalls out across the region; expect a mostly cloudy sky with a few passing showers possible. Not an “all day” kind of rain, and temperatures will be back in the 70s. The coverage of showers should be higher on Sunday as a wave of low pressure tracks along the front; but there will still be breaks in the rain. Sunday will also be pretty mild with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Not too bad for the middle of February.

NEXT WEEK: We will maintain some risk of scattered showers Monday, but rain should be widespread across the state Tuesday and Wednesday with a wave of low pressure moving across the Gulf Coast states. Heavy rain and some storms are possible and some model output suggests rain amounts could exceed four or five inches over portions of Alabama through the next seven days. We will need to monitor for possible flash flooding issues Tuesday and Wednesday. Towards the following weekend, the weather trends drier, and for now, still no signs of any issues with extreme cold, snow, or ice across Alabama for the next eight to ten days.

Have a great day!

Ryan