Tuskegee PD Gets Grant for New Equipment

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $24,000 grant to provide equipment for the Tuskegee Police Department.

The city will use the funds to purchase Tasers, digital fingerprinting machines, digital cameras and laptops.

“I am pleased to award this grant to the city of Tuskegee to provide needed equipment for their police officers,” Ivey said. “I commend them for the work they do to serve and protect the residents of Tuskegee.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“ADECA stands with Gov. Ivey in support and commendation of the brave law enforcement officers that serve and protect their residents each day,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

ADECA manages a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.

Ivey notified Mayor Tony Haygood that the grant had been approved.