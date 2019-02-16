Hundreds of People Enjoy Prattville Mardi Gras Parade

by Jerome Jones

Hundreds of people lined the streets of downtown Prattville to enjoy the 15th annual Mardi Gras parade. Sunny skies , warm temperatures, and a cool breeze met parade goers.There were food vendors, people selling other things, and plenty for kids to do. People at the parade say they love the family environment and community participation and thats why they come back year after year.

Mardi Gras festivities continue in the river region next weekend with a festival in Montgomery and the annual Millbrook Mardi Gras parade.