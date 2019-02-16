More Humid Weather

by Matt Breland

Feeling warmer on this Saturday with highs approaching the lower 70s for most of us. Expect a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon and evening hours with a few chances of brief rain showers tonight and lows near the mid 50s.

On Sunday we will see more cloudy skies and higher chances for rain showers in the afternoon. Another round of warmer and humid air will be with us as winds will be from the south providing some moisture and heat that will bring our highs to the mid 70s. Sunday night is looking rainy with the possibility of some widespread rain showers, no complete downpours expected, but extended periods of light to moderate rainfall should be expected. Not much of a change temperature wise overnight with lows only in the upper 50s.

President’s Day is looking pretty fair, with partly cloudy skies in the morning, with some slight increase in cloud cover by noon. An isolated shower is still possible in the early evening.