Cloudy and Rainy Week

by Matt Breland

Mostly cloudy on this Sunday with highs reaching the upper 70s, which is above average temperature-wise for this time of year. Rain chances will increase for the rest of the day and into the overnight hours we will see more widespread rain showers as a weak cold front makes its way past us. Overnight lows will reach the lower 50s.

President’s Day on Monday will likely start off with overcast skies and a few showers possible in the morning. In the afternoon a little more sunshine will be likely with highs will approach the lower 60s and by night we will drop a little cooler, into the upper 40s.

For the rest of the weekdays, expect another round of cloudy and rainy afternoons. Our highs will still be a little warmer, around the lower 70s in the afternoons.