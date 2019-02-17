Do You Know The U.S.A.?

by Tim Lennox

A civics organization that administered a test to people in all 50 states says Alabama got the lowest score of all.

Only one-third of Alabama residents, 31 percent, earned a passing grade on history questions from the U.S. citizenship test. The Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation found that only in Vermont could a majority (53 percent) pass; in the lowest performing state, only 27 percent were able to pass. Even more disturbing, only 27 percent of those under the age of 45 nationally were able to demonstrate a basic understanding of American history. Nationally, only four in 10 Americans passed the exam. Two percent in Alabama scored an A; 7 percent received a B; 10 percent a C; and 12 percent a D on the 20-question survey.

Here are the complete questions and answers from Alabama residents

(we have eliminated questions #1 – #10, which were used to gather statistical information about the respondents.)

NATIONAL VOTER POLL: ALABAMA

A Survey of Adults

November 28, 2018

You will now be asked a series of questions that are similar to those asked on the tests for

American Citizenship. Please answer the questions to the best of your knowledge, and

please do NOT use outside sources for your answers. You will have 7 minutes to answer

all 20 questions.

11. There were 13 original states. Please select the option that names 3 of them.

Connecticut, Massachusetts,

Maine 38%

New Jersey, New York, New

Hampshire 22%

New Hampshire, West Virginia,

Virginia 22%

Rhode Island, Florida, Georgia 7%

Unsure 11%

12. Who wrote the Declaration of Independence?

James Madison 10%

Thomas Jefferson 67%

Abraham Lincoln 9%

George Washington 8%

Unsure 6%

13. What territory did the United States buy from France in 1803?

Louisiana 66%

Alaska 5%

Hawaii 8%

Puerto Rico 7%

Unsure 14%

14. When was the Constitution written?

1790 2%

1776 69%

1787 13%

1789 7%

Unsure 9%

15. Which of the following wars was fought by the United States in the 1800’s?

Mexican-American War 60%

World War II 6%

World War I 16%

Korean War 7%

Unsure 10%

16. What did Susan B. Anthony do?

Founded the Red Cross 7%

Made the first flag of the United

States 23%

Fought for women’s rights 54%

Was the first woman elected to the

House of Representatives 6%

Unsure 10%

17. Before he became President, Dwight Eisenhower was a general. What war did he

fight in?

Vietnam War 8%

World War II 51%

Civil War 15%

Spanish-American War 12%

Unsure 14%

18. Who did the United States fight in World War II?

Japan, China, and Vietnam 17%

The Soviet Union, Germany, and

Italy 13%

Japan, Germany, and Italy 47%

Austria-Hungary, Japan, and

Germany 13%

Unsure 10%

19. What is one right or freedom given by the First Amendment?

Landownership 2%

Speech 72%

Life 9%

Bear arms 13%

Unsure 4%

20. Why did the colonists fight the British?

Because the British Army stayed

in their houses 19%

To free the African slaves 9%

To help native Indians to get

freedom 13%

Because of financial crisis 39%

Unsure 21%

21. Who was President during World War I?

Woodrow Wilson 35%

Franklin Roosevelt 26%

Herbert Hoover 16%

Abraham Lincoln 9%

Unsure 13%

22. What is one thing Benjamin Franklin is famous for?

Invented the light bulb 43%

Started the first universities 4%

Published the code of the U.S.

Constitution 20%

He was a U.S. Diplomat 23%

Unsure 10%

23. There are four amendments to the Constitution on who is able to vote in U.S.

elections. Which of the following describes one of these amendments?

Citizens by birth only can vote 10%

Citizens 18 years of age and older

can vote 80%

Only citizens with a job can vote 1%

Citizens 17 years of age and older

can vote 2%

Unsure 8%

24. Who was President during the Great Depression and World War II?

Franklin Roosevelt 67%

Woodrow Wilson 18%

Abraham Lincoln 5%

George W. Bush 3%

Unsure 8%

25. Who said, “Give me liberty or give me death?”

George Washington 15%

Benjamin Franklin 7%

Thomas Jefferson 19%

Patrick Henry 51%

Unsure 9%

26. Who is not a writer of the Federalist Papers?

James Madison 7%

Alexander Hamilton 7%

Thomas Jefferson 7%

Publius 57%

Unsure 21%

27. How many amendments does the U.S. Constitution have?

27 21%

26 19%

30 11%

24 17%

Unsure 32%

28. During the Cold War, what was the main concern of the United States?

Climate change 3%

Communism 62%

Slavery 6%

The Great Depression 21%

Unsure 7%

29. How many Justices are on the U.S. Supreme Court?

12 34%

9 39%

10 6%

11 7%

Unsure 15%

30. Which of the following is a U.S. territory?

Total

Bermuda 12%

Haiti 6%

Cayman Islands 16%

Guam 47%

Unsure 19%

31. Who is Rosa Parks?

Total

Author of “To Kill a

Mockingbird” 1%

First African-American woman

elected to Congress 5%

Civil rights activist 91%

Actor/director 0%

Unsure 3%

