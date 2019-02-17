Montgomery Sheriff’s Dept: Former Police Officer/Murder Suspect Kills Self on I-65.

by Tim Lennox

A police officer in the community of Samson shot and killed himself on I-65 in Montgomery this afternoon. Police had been searching for 45 year old Chadwick Green in connection with the shooting death of a 33 year old woman, Sarah Cooper in Samson.

Authorities had been searching for him since the Saturday shooting,

Sheriff’s deputies spotted his car on I-65 and chased him for a short distance before he stopped and was found shot in his car just before 5:00PM.

Police took Green to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The gathering of police and sheriff’s vehicles and fire/rescue personnel cause an hours long backup on the interstate at the West-South Boulevard.