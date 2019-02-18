Cooler Today, Wet Week Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

A few showers this morning, but most of today looks to be dry, but cooler compared to the upper 70s from over the weekend. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a high around 60 degrees.

WET AT TIMES WEEK OF WEATHER: The threat for periods of rain highlight our forecast for the week ahead. The combination of a stalled frontal boundary to our north, strong southerly flow off the Gulf, which will be transporting a moisture-rich air mass into the state, means we stay cloudy, very mild, and wet at times Tuesday through Friday. Now it won’t rain continuously, but waves of energy will move along the stalled frontal boundary this week and will cause periods of rain and storms. Though storms are possible, the severe weather threat remains low for the week ahead.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: Unfortunately the latest model runs keep the weather unsettled into next weekend as well so a persistence forecast looks best. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature mainly cloudy conditions with periods of rain expected. Temperatures will range from the lower to upper 70s. Finally by the following week, the stalled frontal boundary looks to kicked out of here, which looks to give us a chance to dry out.

Have a great day!

Ryan