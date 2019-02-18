Golden Apple: Nicole Smith

by Matt Breland

At Autaugaville Elementary School, kindergarten , Nicole Smith, who has been attending the school since kindergarten herself, teaches a small classroom but she has a variety of teaching skills that she uses to make her students learn to the best of their ability! She has a unique group of students and each one of them praise Mrs. Smith for being such a great teacher.

