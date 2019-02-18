Montgomery County Arrests: February 11-17

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/32 Arthur Wooland, Jr. Arrest Date: 2/12/19 Charge(s): Probation Violation

2/32 Stuart Williams Arrest Date: 2/14/19 Charge(s): Attempted Murder & Possession of Marijuana 1st degree

3/32 Demarcus Williams Arrest Date: 2/11/19 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Possession of Controlled Substance, & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

4/32 Joyoko Wigfall Arrest Date: 2/16/19 Charge(s): No Drivers License & Speeding Less 25 MPH

5/32 Tanya Widgeon Arrest Date: 2/14/19 Charge(s): Theft of Property 3rd



6/32 Markis Watts Arrest Date: 2/15/19 Charge(s): Other Agency

7/32 Martin Watson Arrest Date: 2/13/19 Charge(s): Possession of Forged Instrument

8/32 Marvin Washington Arrest Date: 2/13/19 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

9/32 Demetrius Towns Arrest Date: 2/16/19 Charge(s): Arrested for Other Agency

10/32 James Thigpen Arrest Date: 2/13/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd



11/32 Deonte Smith Arrest Date: 2/11/19 Charge(s): Criminal Mischief 1st & Probation Revocation

12/32 Clyde Smiley Arrest Date: 2/12/19 Charge(s): Burglary II

13/32 Shannon Senn Arrest Date: 2/13/19 Charge(s): Criminal Trespass III & Domestic Violence 3rd-Harassment

14/32 Arthur Robinson Arrest Date: 2/14/19 Charge(s): Burglary III-Unoccupied, Driving While Suspension, No/Improper Tag light, Probation Violation, & Theft of Property 4th (2 counts)

15/32 Diego Perez Arrest Date: 2/11/19 Charge(s): Probation Revocation



16/32 Devin McLemore Arrest Date: 2/15/19 Charge(s): Burglary III, Theft of Property 3rd, & Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance

17/32 Quaterria Jones Arrest Date: 2/13/19 Charge(s): Burglary III (2 counts)

18/32 Kevin Johnson Arrest Date: 2/15/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence

19/32 Erskin Huitt Arrest Date: 2/15/19 Charge(s): Driving While Suspended

20/32 Isaiah Gipson Arrest Date: 2/11/19 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 1st



21/32 Andre Freeman Arrest Date: 2/13/19 Charge(s): Parole Violation

22/32 Lorenzo Frazier Arrest Date: 2/16/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd

23/32 Jessie Ford Arrest Date: 2/13/19 Charge(s): Attempted Murder, Kidnapping 1st (2 counts), Possession/Receipt of Controlled Substance, & Robbery 1st (2 counts)

24/32 Alfred Ford Arrest Date: 2/12/19 Charge(s): Driving While Revoked

25/32 Derrick Chappell Arrest Date: 2/13/19 Charge(s): Probation Revocation



26/32 Larry Castleberry Arrest Date: 2/13/19 Charge(s): Parole Violation

27/32 Artavis Carpenter Arrest Date: 2/11/19 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle & Theft of Property 1st

28/32 Christy Brown Arrest Date: 2/14/19 Charge(s): Burglary III & Theft of Property 4th

29/32 Joe Bennett Arrest Date: 2/13/19 Charge(s): Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument 3rd, Probation Revocation, & Theft of Property 1st

30/32 Rodrick Bagby Arrest Date: 2/13/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC



31/32 Terriyaki Austin, Jr. Arrest Date: 2/11/19 Charge(s): Attempt to Elude, Obstruction of Justice-False Identity, Receiving Stolen Property, Robbery 1st, & Theft of Property 1st

32/32 Tina Arnold Arrest Date 2/15/19: Charge(s): Financially Exploiting the Elderly

































































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates February 11-17, 2019. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.