Montgomery County Arrests: February 11-17 Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Feb 18, 2019 1:58 PM CST by Alabama News Network Staff 1/32Arthur Wooland, Jr. Arrest Date: 2/12/19 Charge(s): Probation Violation 2/32Stuart Williams Arrest Date: 2/14/19 Charge(s): Attempted Murder & Possession of Marijuana 1st degree 3/32Demarcus Williams Arrest Date: 2/11/19 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Possession of Controlled Substance, & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance 4/32Joyoko Wigfall Arrest Date: 2/16/19 Charge(s): No Drivers License & Speeding Less 25 MPH 5/32Tanya Widgeon Arrest Date: 2/14/19 Charge(s): Theft of Property 3rd 6/32Markis Watts Arrest Date: 2/15/19 Charge(s): Other Agency 7/32Martin Watson Arrest Date: 2/13/19 Charge(s): Possession of Forged Instrument 8/32Marvin Washington Arrest Date: 2/13/19 Charge(s): Probation Revocation 9/32Demetrius Towns Arrest Date: 2/16/19 Charge(s): Arrested for Other Agency 10/32James Thigpen Arrest Date: 2/13/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd 11/32Deonte Smith Arrest Date: 2/11/19 Charge(s): Criminal Mischief 1st & Probation Revocation 12/32Clyde Smiley Arrest Date: 2/12/19 Charge(s): Burglary II 13/32Shannon Senn Arrest Date: 2/13/19 Charge(s): Criminal Trespass III & Domestic Violence 3rd-Harassment 14/32Arthur Robinson Arrest Date: 2/14/19 Charge(s): Burglary III-Unoccupied, Driving While Suspension, No/Improper Tag light, Probation Violation, & Theft of Property 4th (2 counts) 15/32Diego Perez Arrest Date: 2/11/19 Charge(s): Probation Revocation 16/32Devin McLemore Arrest Date: 2/15/19 Charge(s): Burglary III, Theft of Property 3rd, & Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance 17/32Quaterria Jones Arrest Date: 2/13/19 Charge(s): Burglary III (2 counts) 18/32Kevin Johnson Arrest Date: 2/15/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 19/32Erskin Huitt Arrest Date: 2/15/19 Charge(s): Driving While Suspended 20/32Isaiah Gipson Arrest Date: 2/11/19 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 1st 21/32Andre Freeman Arrest Date: 2/13/19 Charge(s): Parole Violation 22/32Lorenzo Frazier Arrest Date: 2/16/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd 23/32Jessie Ford Arrest Date: 2/13/19 Charge(s): Attempted Murder, Kidnapping 1st (2 counts), Possession/Receipt of Controlled Substance, & Robbery 1st (2 counts) 24/32Alfred Ford Arrest Date: 2/12/19 Charge(s): Driving While Revoked 25/32Derrick Chappell Arrest Date: 2/13/19 Charge(s): Probation Revocation 26/32Larry Castleberry Arrest Date: 2/13/19 Charge(s): Parole Violation 27/32Artavis Carpenter Arrest Date: 2/11/19 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle & Theft of Property 1st 28/32Christy Brown Arrest Date: 2/14/19 Charge(s): Burglary III & Theft of Property 4th 29/32Joe Bennett Arrest Date: 2/13/19 Charge(s): Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument 3rd, Probation Revocation, & Theft of Property 1st 30/32Rodrick Bagby Arrest Date: 2/13/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC 31/32Terriyaki Austin, Jr. Arrest Date: 2/11/19 Charge(s): Attempt to Elude, Obstruction of Justice-False Identity, Receiving Stolen Property, Robbery 1st, & Theft of Property 1st 32/32Tina Arnold Arrest Date 2/15/19: Charge(s): Financially Exploiting the Elderly Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates February 11-17, 2019. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.