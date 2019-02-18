Prison Officials Search for Escapee in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Dept. of Corrections says it’s looking for an escapee from Montgomery. They say 48-year-old Fleurette Esmerelda Martin left her assigned job location at approximately 1:00 this morning.

Martin is 5’5″ tall and 136 pounds. She had been sentenced in 2008 to a 13-year term for robbery in Jefferson County. She was serving her sentence at the Montgomery Women’s Facility.

Prison officials say she was last seen wearing white Sketcher shoes, blue jeans and a black and white hooded sweater.

If you know where she can be found, call (800) 831-8825.