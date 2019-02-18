Rain Likely Each Day Ahead This Week

by Ben Lang

Spotty showers with a mix of sun and clouds best describes President’s day. Temperatures also remain cooler for the rest of the day thanks to last night’s cold front. Expect highs in the low 60s for most locations this afternoon. Clouds increase again tonight, and we may see a few isolated showers as well. Temperatures cool to near 50°.

Tuesday morning starts off mostly cloudy to overcast with some light scattered showers about the area. Temperatures probably won’t warm up much during the day, hovering in the 50s through the afternoon. Scattered to numerous showers continue through the afternoon, with an otherwise cloudy sky. Temperatures may actually rise Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The weather setup looks similar for Wednesday, with primarily scattered shower activity through the day. Temperatures should be much warmer though, with highs in the 70s. By the afternoon/evening, we could see a round of heavier rain and storms.

We’ll continue to see rounds of rain and storms Thursday and Friday. Temperatures should be quite warm both days, with highs in the 70s. While localized flash flooding isn’t out of the question this week, rain totals through the weekend range from 1 to 3″. The much higher rain totals remain concentrated across north-central Alabama through the week, but that may lead to downstream river flooding in our area next week.

Another storm system could sweep through the area this weekend. That means more rain and storms sometime between Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures should stay quite warm with highs in the 70s both days. We *may* finally trend drier by next Monday. While the GFS clears the sky behind the weekend system, it looks like the Euro has the front stalling just to our south. That would mean a chance for rain next Monday, but for now that’s still an eternity away.