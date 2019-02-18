Rainy Week Ahead

by Shane Butler

A rather rainy weather pattern is store for us this week. Numerous rounds of rain and even t-storms will work through here. Rainfall potential over the next eight days will range between 2-5 inches. Fortunately, there’s no wintry precipitation threat during this long stretch of wet weather. Temps will actually be warming into the 70s to near 80 for highs later this week. We don’t see any significant threat for severe storms but we can’t rule out occasional t-storms developing and moving through here throughout the week. This wet weather pattern will continue into the first of next week as well.