Victim Refuses to Prosecute in Early-Morning Lawrence Street Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police responded to a call of a subject shot in 1700 block of Pine Street about 1:30 AM. There, an adult male was located suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The shooting was found to have occurred in the 900 block of S. Lawrence Street. The male victim declined to prosecute and there is no further information available for release at this time.

