Ala. Family Rights Association Pushes for Change in Alabama’s Child Custody Law

by Danielle Wallace

Brayden Whaley has split custody of his son two weekends out of each month.

“I don’t think that’s fair enough time. Especially with child support they take a quarter of your income,” says Whaley.

Whaley wants more time with his son regardless of how much it costs. But with Alabama’s current child custody law only one parent get’s most of that time. Kenneth Pascal of the Alabama Family Rights Association says Alabama’s child custody law has a negative impact on children.

“What that is doing our kids is placing our kids as at-risk factors such as drugs, high school dropouts teen pregnancies,” says Pascal.

That is why he is fighting for the children’s equal access act bill, to increase the time that children have with both divorced parents. State representative Mike Holmes is also on-board with sharing the bill at the start of this year’s legislative session.

“There are a lot of very responsible fathers out there who want to be a serious part of their children’s lives and they’re being blocked in some of those instances and it seems unfair,” says Holmes.

“Especially from a disciplinary thing – you know bonding with your son and not only that but it’s my whole family that misses time with my son, so I’m not getting adequate time. They’re not getting adequate time,” says Whaley.

Pascal says, anywhere from 35 percent to 50 percent time with both parents could result in less behavioral problems and safer schools.

“A lot of people are still confused – when they say shared parenting that doesn’t mean it’s mandatory equal custody, 50/50 for every single case in our state,” says Pascal.

Pascal also says that the lives of thousands of children who are ordered to have one primary parent could change for the better.

“85 percent of the time the dad – a father may lose in court but 100 percent of the time the child loses so what this will look like is kids will win with shared parenting,” says Pascal.

To learn more about the Alabama Family Rights Association and their fight to change Alabama’s child custody law click here.