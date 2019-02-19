More Rain & Storms Ahead

by Shane Butler

A cloudy and damp evening is ahead for the region. Showers will continue to work through at times. Temps won’t move much at all with lower 50s sticking around. Overnight there’s very little change from what we’re experiencing now. There’s more rain and storms ahead but temps will be warming Wednesday. Looks like lower 70s for afternoon highs and this trend will continue through the remainder of the week. Along the way, we will have numerous rounds of rain and storms pass through here. You can expect periods of heavy rain with rainfall potential reaching 1-3 inches. There will be additional rain over the weekend into early next week and that could add a few more inches of rain to the area. We will have to monitor the severe storm threat with some of the waves of rain. The first round will pass through here Wednesday. Some of the storms could be severe with the main threats damaging winds and possibly a few tornadoes! We could see an additional round over the weekend. It’s going to be a very active weather pattern right through the middle of next week.