MPS Board Votes No on Charter School Contract

by Jerome Jones

The Montgomery County School Board voted no Tuesday to a contract offer that would have put the charter schools conversion in motion. Members of the board said they did not have enough time to review a copy of the contract before making a decision.

The school board had 60 days to approve the contract but did not get a copy of the contract for their review until late Sunday night. Montgomery Education Foundation is the organization that presented the contract. They say they are surprised by the outcome, because they have been working hard to come up with the frame work for the school to operate.

A law was passed recently to allow charter schools in Alabama. Dr. Ann Roy Moore, MPS superintendent says the vote means uncertainty for when the charter school conversion will begin. “Right now its in the law, it can happen at some point what point that’s going to be I don’t know.”

Lanier High School, Bellingrath Middle School , Nixon Elementary School, and Davis Elementary are scheduled to become the first charter schools in Montgomery.