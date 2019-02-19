Rain And Storms At Times Tuesday

by Ben Lang

The morning began with a few potent storms in west Alabama, but those are now well to the north. Scattered showers continue to move through the area, and we’ll be dealing with rain throughout the day. Temperatures won’t warm much, with highs in the 50s for most of the area. Scattered showers continue tonight with a breezy east wind at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures don’t change much with lows in the low 50s.

We’ll experience a warmup Wednesday with highs reaching the 70s by the afternoon. Like today, expect a cloudy sky with periods of rain at times. A cold front makes a run at us Wednesday afternoon, bringing a line of rain and storms into the area. Rain and storms continue into the evening and overnight. The front stalls somewhere across the state on Thursday, leading to more rain and storms through the day. The clouds and a generally south wind keeps us warm Wednesday night with lows in the 60s. Highs on Thursday warm into the 70s. The now-stationary front remains nearby on Thursday, and that means… yup, more rain and storms.

Another front makes a run at us this weekend. That leads to another round of rain and storms for Saturday and Sunday. The most likely timing looks to be Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Some of those storms could be strong, so we’ll continue to watch this system closely.

The rainy pattern continues into early next week. In fact, both the GFS and European model indicate this may be the time when we receive the heaviest rain over the course of the next 8 days. Temperatures should stay fairly mild though, with highs in the 60s next Monday and Tuesday.