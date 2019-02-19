Wet Times Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

RAINY, COOL TUESDAY: Rain becomes widespread across Alabama today as the front over South Alabama begins to creep northward as a warm front. Today will still be very cool over much of the state with a high only in the low to mid 50s.

PERIODS OF RAIN: The warm front continues moving north by midweek and as it does, it will put Alabama right in the middle of a very warm and moisture-rich air mass as highs on Wednesday will be in the 70s. Occasional periods of rain, heavy rain, and thunderstorms will be the story for the rest of the week. Some strong storms are certainly possible along the way this week, but as far as severe weather, the overall threat level is fairly low. The persistent rain is the big issue as the the front will continue to meander over Alabama.

WEEKEND STORMS: A deep surface low will form west of Alabama Saturday as the big upper trough over the western U.S. finally begins to move. This should push the warm front north of the state, and we actually could be dry a decent part of the day Saturday, with just a few showers/storms. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s, making the air unstable, and with the approach of a cold front we will have a chance of strong to severe storms at some point late Saturday, Saturday night, or early Sunday morning. SPC has already defined a severe weather threat for a large area just north and west of Alabama Saturday. It is too early to know the overall threat at this time, but it is just something to watch for now. Dry air finally returns to the state Sunday afternoon behind the cold front.

Have a great day!

