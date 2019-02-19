Wetumpka Tornado Recovery Continues

by Andrew James

It’s been one month since an EF-2 tornado ripped through Wetumpka. The storm left widespread damage in parts of the city.

We showed you the damage at First Presbyterian Church in the days after the storm. Now, much of the debris and damaged building have been removed from the property. The Wetumpka Police Department also had extensive damage. Much of the building is now unusable and completely boarded up. People who live in this area say full recovery will take some time.

“Nothing gets cleaned up overnight so there’s a lot of lives that are still kinda in disarray. Even our neighbor, he’s having to live somewhere else now,” explained Bill Brewer.

“How can we turn this tragedy, this tornado into a positive for our community and I do believe that were going to see Wetumpka will never be the same, but it will be stronger,” shared Elmore County Commission Chairman Troy Stubbs.

While the damage from the tornado was widespread, there were no serious injuries.