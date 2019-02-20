Annual Historic Selma Pilgrimage Weeks Away

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The city of Selma is getting ready to showcase one of the largest historic districts in the southeast.

The 44th Annual Historic Selma Pilgrimage is just a few weeks away.

The Pilgrimage opens up historic buildings around town and puts them on display for tourists each spring.

Organizers say there are ten venues on the tour this year.

Five are homes and three are museums.

Annabelle Bone and Greg Bjelke are the co-chairs for the event.

“A lot of these houses, this will be the only time they’re open to the public. So, it really is a unique opportunity for you to see some of these homes,” said Bone.

The event is a fundraiser for the Selma-Dallas County Historic Preservation Society — to help save and preserve historic structures.

For more information call (334) 412-8550.