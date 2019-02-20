Golden Apple: Rose Cheeseboro Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Feb 20, 2019 12:19 PM CST by Alabama News Network Staff This week’s Golden Apple is Rose Cheeseboro from Central Elementary School in Lowndes County. She has been an educator for 12 years. Categories: Golden Apple FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Posts US Says Alabama Woman Who Joined Islamic State Can... States Face Restrictions on Property Seizures SPLC: Hate Groups at All-time High in 2018 Morning Pledge: Macon East Academy-Ms. JohnsonR...