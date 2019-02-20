Golden Apple: Rose Cheeseboro

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

This week’s Golden Apple is Rose Cheeseboro from Central Elementary School in Lowndes County. She has been an educator for 12 years.

Categories: Golden Apple

Related Posts

US Says Alabama Woman Who Joined Islamic State Can...
States Face Restrictions on Property Seizures
SPLC: Hate Groups at All-time High in 2018
Morning Pledge: Macon East Academy-Ms. JohnsonR...