More Rain & Storms Ahead !

by Shane Butler

A continuous flow of moisture remains across the area with no real end in sight. Rain and storms linger overnight, over the weekend, and into next week. It won’t rain the entire time but just each day rain will be a possibility. Temps will warm and this keeps any wintry precipitation threat out of our area. We have more of a spring-like storm threat with some storms going strong to possibly severe. There could be just that threat Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. The weather will settle down a bit Sunday into Monday but there’s more storms ahead for next Wednesday. Keep the rain gear handy until further notice!