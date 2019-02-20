Morning Pledge: Macon East Academy-Ms. Johnson’s Class

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Today’s Morning Pledge, brought to you by ASE Credit Union, is presented by Ms. Johnson’s 4th grade class at Macon East Academy.

Categories: The Morning Pledge

Related Posts

Linden Residents React to Controversial Newspaper ...
MPS Board Votes No on Charter School Contract
Pike County Residents Voice Concerns Over Pike Cou...
Contract for Charter School Conversion Fails to Pa...