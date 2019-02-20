Rain and Storms in the Forecast

by Ryan Stinnett

The warm front moves north through the state today and we are going to maintain the threat for rain and occasional storms across the area. We could deal with a few strong storms as we head into the afternoon and the SPC has outlined portions of West Alabama in a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) for severe storms.

Today will be warmer as highs climb into the 70s. Little change for Thursday and Friday as periods of rain and thunderstorms are likely both days, and the rain could be heavy at times.

STRONG WEEKEND STORMS: For now, a decent part of Saturday looks to be rain-free as the warm front races off to the north. Saturday will be mild and breezy and temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. A cold front will then begin to approach the area and should be moving into the area late Saturday night. This will set the stage for a line of strong, possibly severe thunderstorms to move across the Southeast and into Alabama. For Saturday, the SPC has defined a large severe weather risk for areas of north and west Alabama. For now the main threat for Alabama will come Saturday evening into early Sunday morning with a line of storms that could produce strong straight line winds and perhaps some isolated tornadoes. The storm threat will come to an end very early Sunday as the cold front pushes through the area. Still a lot watch in the coming days and we will have a better understanding of the situation as we approach the weekend. After the storms exit, Sunday looks to be a partly to mostly sunny day with a high in the 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be dry with temps in the 60s. Our next rainmaker arrives late Monday night and Tuesday and looks to stick around through Wednesday, before drier air returns to the state to end the week. Still no sign of any excessively cold air, snow or ice for Alabama for the next 10 days.

Ryan