States Face Restrictions on Property Seizures

by Tim Lennox

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court is ruling unanimously that the Constitution’s ban on excessive fines applies to the states. The outcome Wednesday could help an Indiana man recover the $40,000 Land Rover police seized when they arrested him for selling about $400 worth of heroin.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg wrote the court’s opinion in favor of Tyson Timbs, of Marion, Indiana. The ruling also could buttress efforts to limit the confiscation by local law enforcement of property belonging to someone suspected of a crime. Police and prosecutors often keep the proceeds.

Ginsburg read a summary of her opinion from the bench. She missed arguments last month, but returned to the bench Tuesday.

Also reacting today was the Montgomery-based Foundation for Moral Law group headed by former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice:

Foundation President Kayla Moore praised the decision, saying, “The Supreme Court vindicated two important principles today. First, it applied the Constitution consistently. Second, property, like liberty and life, are God-given rights. We believe in law and order, but we also believe that the government cannot abuse the practice of civil asset forfeiture to take that right away.” Foundation Senior Counsel John Eidsmoe added, “Civil forfeiture is an improper mixture of criminal and civil law. We are thankful that the Court has seen fit to limit this abuse of power.”

