Strong To Severe Storms Possible Wednesday Afternoon

by Ben Lang

It was a cool and cloudy start to Wednesday, though much of the area remained dry this morning. That changes this afternoon. A warm front should lift northeast today, warming temperatures for most locations into the low 70s. A cold front also pushes into west Alabama, bringing a line of rain and storms with it. Some storms could be strong to severe. The primary threat will be damaging straight line winds, but hail up to an inch and isolated, brief tornadoes can’t be ruled out. The severe weather threat should wind down this evening.

The front itself likely stalls somewhere around the highway 80 corridor this evening. Rain and storms continue to train along it this evening and overnight. Lows only drop to the low 60s. Expect more rain and storms on Thursday. Though we don’t have a threat for severe weather right now, that could change so stay tuned. We may see a lull in rain and storms Thursday night through Friday morning, with a cloudy sky and lows in the low 60s. More rain and storms are possible by Friday afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Another storm systems heads our way this weekend. Saturday night currently looks like primetime for us to see a round of rain and storms sweep through the area. Those storms could be strong to severe, so stay tuned for future forecast updates on that potential. The storms exit the area Sunday morning, and it looks the the rest of the day could be warm and sunny, with highs near 70°.

The short lull in rainy weather continues early Monday, before another system arrives and brings more rain for Monday night/Tuesday. Temperatures still look mild next week, with highs in the 60s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.