U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne Announces He’s Running for U.S. Senate

by Alabama News Network Staff

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-1st District) has announced that he will run for U.S. Senate in 2020. He made the announcement tonight in downtown Mobile.

In announcing his candidacy, Byrne said he would present a clear contrast between himself and what he called the radical polices being pushed by the Democratic Party, including incumbent Democratic Sen. Doug Jones.

“The fight for America’s future is too important to sit on the sidelines,” Byrne said in a statement. “I am running for the United States Senate to defend the values important to Alabama. We need a senator who will fight with President Trump to defend the Constitution, build the wall, stand up for the unborn, push for lower taxes, make health care more affordable, and protect the Second Amendment. I will fight every day to bring Alabama’s conservative values to Washington,” he said.

Jones defeated former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore in a special election in 2017, after then-Sen. Jeff Sessions resigned the seat to become Attorney General under President Trump.

Byrne ran an unsuccessful campaign for governor in 2010 before winning his Congressional seat in a special election in 2013. Previously, he served as a state senator and as the chancellor of Alabama’s two-year college system.