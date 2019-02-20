What’s Next for Montgomery Public Schools?

by Jerome Jones

On Tuesday February 19, the Montgomery County School Board voted no to a contract. That contract would have put charter school conversions in motion. Now that the contract has been struck down what is next?

Many members of the school board are not against charter schools. They were against the short amount of time they had to review that contract and ask questions about the language of the contract. So what is next for the schools? The answer is no one knows. Every official we spoke with today had no answer when ask what was next.

Conventional wisdom would say Montgomery Education Foundation or any other charter school entity can re-apply, the board can have a vote, and business can carry on. But at this point the next step in the Montgomery Public School saga is a mystery.

Lanier High School and its feeder schools Bellingrath Middle , Davis Elementary, and Nixon Elementary were slated to be conversion charter schools. As of now they will remain under the direction of the Montgomery County School Board, who is still under state intervention.