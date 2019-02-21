ASU Announces Date and Times for 2019 Spring Graduation Ceremonies
Commencement Convocation Session I will be held on May 3, at 9:45 a.m. The following Colleges will participate in this session:
College of Education
College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences
College of Visual and Performing Arts
University College
Levi Watkins Learning Center (Faculty)
Commencement Convocation Session II will be held on May 3, at 2:45 p.m. The following Colleges will participate in this session:
Percy J. Vaughn, Jr. College of Business Administration
College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics
College of Health Sciences
Aerospace Studies
Note: Graduate degrees from the Harold Lloyd Murphy Graduate School will be awarded during both Convocations in accordance with the graduate degree offerings of each college.