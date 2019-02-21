ASU Announces Date and Times for 2019 Spring Graduation Ceremonies

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State University’s 299th Spring Commencement Convocation will be held on Friday, May 3, in the ASU Dunn Oliver Acadome. A year ago, the University adopted a new structure for its Commencement Convocation to include two ceremonies. In accordance with that structure, please see below for the details pertaining to both events.:

Commencement Convocation Session I will be held on May 3, at 9:45 a.m. The following Colleges will participate in this session:

College of Education

College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences

College of Visual and Performing Arts

University College

Levi Watkins Learning Center (Faculty)

Commencement Convocation Session II will be held on May 3, at 2:45 p.m. The following Colleges will participate in this session:

Percy J. Vaughn, Jr. College of Business Administration

College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics

College of Health Sciences

Aerospace Studies

Note: Graduate degrees from the Harold Lloyd Murphy Graduate School will be awarded during both Convocations in accordance with the graduate degree offerings of each college.