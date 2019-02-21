Blue-Gray Tennis Tournament Underway in Montgomery

70th Year....Alabama and Auburn teams--men and women--- are in the competition
21-Feb-2019

The Blue-Gray National Tennis Classic will be played on February 21st – 23rd at Lagoon Park and O’Connor Tennis Center.

Men’s Teams                                                   Women’s Teams

Alabama Crimson Tide                                             Alabama Crimson Tide
Auburn Tigers                                                             Auburn Tigers
Arizona Wildcats                                                        Fresno State Bulldogs
Fresno State Bulldogs                                                Illinois Fighting Illini
Princeton Tigers                                                          Oklahoma State Cowgirls
Ole Miss Rebels                                                          Texas Tech Red Raiders
Rice Owls                                                                      Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Texas Tech Red Raiders                                             Yale Bulldogs

 

More information at: http://www.bluegraytennis.com/

 

Categories: Montgomery, News
