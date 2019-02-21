Blue-Gray Tennis Tournament Underway in Montgomery

by Tim Lennox

The Blue-Gray National Tennis Classic will be played on February 21st – 23rd at Lagoon Park and O’Connor Tennis Center.

Men’s Teams Women’s Teams

Alabama Crimson Tide Alabama Crimson Tide

Auburn Tigers Auburn Tigers

Arizona Wildcats Fresno State Bulldogs

Fresno State Bulldogs Illinois Fighting Illini

Princeton Tigers Oklahoma State Cowgirls

Ole Miss Rebels Texas Tech Red Raiders

Rice Owls Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Texas Tech Red Raiders Yale Bulldogs

More information at: http://www.bluegraytennis.com/