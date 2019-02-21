Blue-Gray Tennis Tournament Underway in Montgomery
70th Year....Alabama and Auburn teams--men and women--- are in the competition
21-Feb-2019
The Blue-Gray National Tennis Classic will be played on February 21st – 23rd at Lagoon Park and O’Connor Tennis Center.
Men’s Teams Women’s Teams
Alabama Crimson Tide Alabama Crimson Tide
Auburn Tigers Auburn Tigers
Arizona Wildcats Fresno State Bulldogs
Fresno State Bulldogs Illinois Fighting Illini
Princeton Tigers Oklahoma State Cowgirls
Ole Miss Rebels Texas Tech Red Raiders
Rice Owls Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Texas Tech Red Raiders Yale Bulldogs
More information at: http://www.bluegraytennis.com/