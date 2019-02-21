BONDS Celebrates Work of Neighborhood Association Groups

by Danielle Wallace

Leaders from neighborhoods across Montgomery came together to celebrate the hard work that has been done to make the city’s neighborhood’s safer and better equipped. The celebration is an annual event hosted by the group BONDS.

BONDS stands for Building Our Neighborhoods for Development and Success.

“Bonds has been instrumental in allowing us to network both upstream with city employees, city officials different departments to address issues,” says Al Grove of the Forest Hills Neighborhood Association.

The program is a one stop shop for neighborhood association groups, providing information and grants to better neighborhoods.

“We have worked on obtaining money in order to put neighborhood entrance signs up around our fourteen entrances in the forest hills where we have 1,700 homes, so that’s been good. We have come together and worked on clean-up activities at those entrances,” says Grove.

“We have a project where we were given land in Eastwood and we are developing in the process of completing phase two of that project where will have a park where people can go to enjoy themselves,” says Ruth Deramus of the Eastwood Villa Homeowners Association.

Leaders from 47 Montgomery neighborhoods attended Thursday’s banquet with city leaders.

“It’s just really important to highlight their work and let them know that we appreciate what they’re doing because we can’t do it all without them,” says Amanda Miller, Director of BONDS.

“These are things that we as citizens are paying for and before we became acquainted with bonds and working with bonds we were just left totally out of it,” says Deramus.

The program also provides leadership training to residents in participating neighborhood associations.

