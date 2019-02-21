Former U.S. Vice President Gore Pushes Ecological Justice in Lowndes Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Former Vice President Al Gore was in Lowndes County today making a moral call for ecological justice across Alabama.

Gore spoke at the Jackson Steele Community Center in connection with Rev. William Barber’s Poor People’s Campaign.

He says soil — air — and water contaminated by some industries — are causing serious health problems for poor people all over the country.

He said dumping sites for coal ash and other hazardous waste are most likely to be located near the poorest communities.

“We can solve this if we put our minds to it,” he said.

“If we allow people to vote. If we get rid of the obstacles. And if we energize people like those here in this gymnasium to get out and vote for the kinds of policies that will bring positive change.”

Gore says Alabama is the third stop on their ecological justice tour.

He says they also made stops in North Carolina and Virginia.

Call 202-567-6800 for more information about climate activist training in Atlanta in March.