Greenville Crime Rates On the Decline, According to Police

by Justin Walker

New data results show overall crime rates decreasing in the city of Greenville, according to the police department.

“What we do every year is come up with the total amount of crime that we’ve had in the city,” Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn says.

He says crime rates have fallen 38% from 2017 to 2018.

The department has been focusing on major crime, like theft, assault, and murder.

“It usually has a ripple effect, it’ll affect all crime, you know, because our efforts are showing if you stop the main stuff, it helps take care of the little stuff,” Lovvorn says.

The department says the decrease is contributed to new strategies that have been put in place.

Those strategies include community-based patrols, updated officer training and having a bigger presence in the community.

“It seems to have had a positive affect,” Lovvorn says. “It has reduced what we can tell, the crime, in those areas.”

Greenville resident Ann Judah says she’s noticed more patrol. Judah owns a local bakery on Commerce Street.

“I have many times that I get here early in the morning about 6, 6:15 and I’ll have a note in my door where the police checked my door and made sure that everything was safe,” Judah says. “The police have a presence around this town at every given moment.”

Still, Lovvorn says there is a lot of room for improvement.

“A lot of that comes with money, budgetary issues and equipment. And if we don’t have that relationship with the public, it makes our job that much more difficult.”

In 2018, there were 152 major crimes in the city of Greenville with 119 of those cases closed.