More 80s Ahead

by Shane Butler

A rather active weather pattern remains in place and it will continue into next week. Looks like a daily round of rain and storms at times. Temps will warm nicely over the next couple of days. Highs both Friday and Saturday will manage lower 80s. A frontal boundary heads into the deep south over the upcoming weekend. We expect rain and possibly stronger storms to move through the area Saturday evening into the overnight hours. The front moves east and we’re into cooler air Sunday into the early half of next week. Daytime highs drop back into the 60s and overnight lows in the 40s. Next frontal boundary arrives around the middle of the week. This helps generate more rain but it’s not sticking around and drier conditions should return later in the work week.