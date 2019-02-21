More Rain and Storms at Times

by Ryan Stinnett

Little change in the forecast today and tomorrow, as periods of rain and thunderstorms are likely both days, and the rain could be heavy at times. There will be breaks in the rain, and we don’t expect any severe storms these two days, but keep the rain gear handy. It will be very warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s to perhaps lower 80s.

STRONG STORMS THIS WEEKEND: Saturday will be very warm and windy with temperatures rising into the low 80s. An approaching cold front will cause severe storms to develop to the west of the state and these storms will push into Alabama late Saturday and Saturday night. The SPC has defined a severe weather risk for much of Alabama on their “Day 3” outlook.

At this time, the main window for severe storms for South/Central Alabama will come from about 6PM Saturday until 6AM Sunday morning; the main threat will come from damaging straight line winds, but an isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out. The storm threat will come to an end early Sunday as drier air finally returns to the state. Sunday itself looks to feature a mostly sunny sky with a high around 70°.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be dry with temps in the upper 60s. Our next rainmaker arrives Tuesday and looks to stick around through Wednesday, before drier air returns to the state to end the week. Still no sign of any excessively cold air, snow or ice for Alabama for the next 10 days.

Have a great day!

Ryan