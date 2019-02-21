Mostly Cloudy With More Scattered Storms Thursday

by Ben Lang

It’s another mostly cloudy day with a chance for scattered showers in the forecast for central and south Alabama. The coverage of rain and storms should be a bit lower today than yesterday, but we may all still see rain at some point during the day. It will be warm, with highs in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon, and even a few 80 degree readings across extreme south Alabama. We’ll continue to see a few showers and storms this evening and overnight. Temperatures don’t drop much, with overnight lows in the 60s.

Friday likely begins with a mostly cloudy to overcast sky. We could see a bit of morning fog, and a few spotty showers early on. Temperatures warm into the upper 70s to low 80s by the afternoon. We could see some breaks of sun at times, along with the chance for some scattered showers and storms. The mostly cloudy sky lingers into Friday evening. Temperatures probably remain in the 60s through early Saturday morning.

It looks like we’ll just have scattered showers with a mostly cloudy sky for much of the day. Another cold front arrives during the evening, bringing a round of rain and storms with it. Some of those storms could be strong, so we’ll continue to monitor this system closely. The last of the storms exit Sunday morning, and we could see partial clearing by the afternoon. Temperatures warm into the 60s to low 70s Sunday afternoon.

We’ll enter a drier weather pattern next week. Spotty showers are still possible Monday through Wednesday, but temperatures should be mild. Highs warm into the 60s next Monday through Wednesday, with lows in the 40s and 50s.