Two Arrested at Alabama Prisons on Promoting Prison Contraband Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Department of Corrections Investigations and Intelligence Division agents made multiple arrests following two separate incidents that occurred during visitation at two state correctional facilities. The incidents occurred on February 17.

Crystal Hairston, 39, of Highpoint N.C., was charged with promoting prison contraband after attempting to smuggle two contraband cell phones to an inmate during visitation at Bullock Correctional Facility in Union Springs. A second arrest was made on the same day at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore when officials charged Latonya Jones,47, of Montgomery with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful promoting prison contraband.

The public is urged to contact the ADOC Investigations and Intelligence Division at 1-866-293-7799 with information that may lead to the arrest of anyone attempting to introduce illegal contraband into state prisons or to report any criminal activity that could be taking place at any of the state prisons. The public may also report suspicious activity to law enforcement by going to the ADOC Website at http://www.doc.alabama.gov/investigationrequest.