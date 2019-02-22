Alabama Sales Tax Holiday on Severe Weather Items Underway

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama sales tax holiday on severe weather items is underway from now through Sunday, Feb. 24. This event is designed to help Alabamians prepare themselves for severe weather season.

Selected gear, supplies and equipment will be exempt from the state’s 4% state sales tax. In addition, some cities and counties will drop their local sales tax on those same items. It means shoppers can save as much as 10% on these items in some areas of the state.

Click here to see if your city and county are dropping their local sales tax

The tax-exempt items include the following priced at $60 or less:

Flashlights, lanterns

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Batteries

First-aid kits

Cell phone charger

Two-way radios

Manual can openers

Tarps and plastic sheeting

Duct tape

Fire extinguishers

Tie-down kits, bungee cords or rope

Other tax-free items include: Coolers, ice packs, plywood, window film and smoke/fire/carbon monoxide detectors. Portable generators and power cords costing $1,000 or less are also tax free. For a full list of tax-free items, go to alabamaretail.org/ alabamasalestaxholidays.

Alabama is one of three states with a severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday in 2019. The other states which have similar holidays are Texas and Virginia.

The Alabama Retail Association recommends having enough supplies in emergency kits to last 72 hours following a disaster. For information on what items to include in emergency kits, as well as steps to take before and after disasters, visit ready.gov.

— Alabama Retail Association contributed to this story