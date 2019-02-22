Autauga County Deputies Make Arrest after CrimeStoppers Segment

by Alabama News Network Staff

Autauga County Sheriff’s deputies say they’ve taken Tony Terrell Howard into custody. Howard had been featured in a CrimeStoppers segment that aired on Alabama News Network earlier this month.

Howard had been sought on burglary and theft warrants.

Deputies had received information from an anonymous tipster, saying Howard was in the 400 block of Shiloh Circle in Autaugaville. Howard was taken into custody while hiding under a house, according to CrimeStoppers.

Howard was wanted for burglary 3rd degree and theft of property 1st degree that investigators say he committed on January 21 in the area of County Road 19 and County Road 79 in Prattville. A second suspect, Alonzo Howard, turned himself over to authorities on February 13th after seeing himself on a CrimeStoppers segment.