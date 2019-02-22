Former State Sen. Zeb Little Charged with Felony Theft

by Alabama News Network Staff

Former State Sen. Zeb Little has been charged with felony theft. Little, 50, was arrested Thursday on three theft charges, according to The Cullman Times. He was booked into the county jail and released on $15,000 bond.

According to the Attorney General’s office, the indictment charges Little, an attorney, with three counts of first-degree theft of property for stealing a combined total of more than $25,000 of client trust funds.

If convicted, Little faces a potential penalty of two to 20 years on each theft of property count. First-degree theft of property is a class B felony.

Records show a one-time client sued Little in September for failing to turn over money from a settlement. The case is still in court, and Little is no longer practicing.

Little represented the Cullman area for 12 years as a Democrat in the state Senate. He was the majority leader for eight years ending in 2010, when he was defeated by a Republican challenger.

Information from: The Cullman Times, http://www.cullmantimes.com

