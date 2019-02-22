Man Dies after Montgomery Wreck

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say a man has died after wrecking his pickup truck.

Police say they and fire medics responded to the 6100 block of Brewbaker Boulevard around 1 p.m. yesterday. They say they found 65-year-old Michael Foster of Montgomery with life-threatening injuries after he crashed his 2003 GMC Sonoma. He was taken to Baptist Medical Center South where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say Foster was driving south on Brewbaker Boulevard when his truck hit a utility pole.